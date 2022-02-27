BioPassport Token Price Tops $0.0309 on Major Exchanges (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $54.23 million and $9.60 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

