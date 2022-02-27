Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

UNM stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 3,047,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,401. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

