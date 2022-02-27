Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.87.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $29.22. 594,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David R. Soaper purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 175,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 151,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.