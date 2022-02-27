Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.0483

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Hord has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.82 or 0.06916442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.84 or 1.00201611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,748,130 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HORDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.