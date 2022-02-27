Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $27.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $108.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

AMSC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 135,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.