$122.85 Million in Sales Expected for Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will report sales of $122.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.80 million and the highest is $122.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $473.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.40 million to $474.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $577.68 million, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $580.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 763,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02. Nerdwallet has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About Nerdwallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

