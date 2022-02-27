Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday.

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 676,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,559. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $728.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after acquiring an additional 215,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after buying an additional 193,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 70,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 180,096 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

