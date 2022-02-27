Lossless Market Capitalization Tops $16.12 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and $559,354.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.54 or 0.06926508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,614.11 or 0.99724529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

