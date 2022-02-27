Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $130.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.08 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $108.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $555.70 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $594.96 million, with estimates ranging from $561.87 million to $625.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

TVTY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. 432,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,338. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

