$233.49 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $233.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.60 million and the highest is $250.37 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $188.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $978.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.