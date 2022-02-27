$399.26 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will report sales of $399.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.80 million and the lowest is $386.54 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

CBOE traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,217. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $96.02 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

