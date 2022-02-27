Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.26 Million

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to report $399.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.54 million to $408.80 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.
Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 563,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.