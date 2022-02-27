Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.26 Million

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to report $399.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.54 million to $408.80 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 563,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

