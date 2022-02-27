Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) to report $139.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.20 million. BRP Group reported sales of $69.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $547.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP Group.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 298,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

