Zacks: Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce $47.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $45.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $196.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $197.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $214.22 million, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $216.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

CFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CFB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,272. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $814.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

