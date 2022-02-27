$268.17 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to post sales of $268.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.70 million and the highest is $271.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $330,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,593 shares of company stock worth $4,747,005 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 70,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

