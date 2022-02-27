$5.71 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to post $5.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.12 million to $6.30 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $31.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $32.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $76,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.67. 509,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,840. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of -533.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.