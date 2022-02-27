Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.