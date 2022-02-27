BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 64,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,932. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.68. BRP has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

