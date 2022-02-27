THORChain Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $53.75 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00009240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.71 or 0.06930444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.08 or 0.99659384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUNEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.