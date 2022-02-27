Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $31.67 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00005691 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $31.67 million and $22,062.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,756.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.79 or 0.00804592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00216641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031761 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

