The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $41.83. 336,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $632.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.34. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $943,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,001 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.