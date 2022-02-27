Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $18.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.
CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,351,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,231,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 825,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com (Get Rating)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
