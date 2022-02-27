GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to report $89.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.55 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $61.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $421.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.94 million to $421.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $484.87 million, with estimates ranging from $454.25 million to $530.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after buying an additional 2,517,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after buying an additional 68,510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 218,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GRWG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,828. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.