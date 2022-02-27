Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.41-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.117-1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS.

MMSI traded up $5.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 623,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

