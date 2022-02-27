MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.
Shares of MTZ stock traded down $11.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.05. 2,703,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,735. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.56.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.