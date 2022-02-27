MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $11.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.05. 2,703,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,735. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.