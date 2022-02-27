$151.96 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to report sales of $151.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.60 million and the lowest is $151.20 million. American Public Education posted sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $417.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Public Education.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Public Education by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $370.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

