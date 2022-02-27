Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.29. The company had a trading volume of 253,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.47.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.