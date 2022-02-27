Public Index Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $141.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $141.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.77 or 0.06919861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,587.46 or 0.99932010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

