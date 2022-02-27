Analysts Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target at $153.38

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,837. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.