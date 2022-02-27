Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.18 ($13.84).

IBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.