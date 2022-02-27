YFValue (YFV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One YFValue coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YFValue

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

