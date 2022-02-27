Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

