-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.
ABUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.
ABUS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,180. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $440.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
