-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 188,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 752,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 586,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,180. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $440.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

