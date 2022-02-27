Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Head to Head Survey

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) and Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and Ipsidy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.71% 16.87% Ipsidy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CoreCard and Ipsidy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million 6.14 $9.04 million $1.03 33.05 Ipsidy $2.14 million 53.36 -$11.30 million N/A N/A

CoreCard has higher revenue and earnings than Ipsidy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CoreCard and Ipsidy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ipsidy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreCard currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given CoreCard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than Ipsidy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Ipsidy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ipsidy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoreCard beats Ipsidy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Ipsidy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ipsidy, Inc. engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America. The company was founded on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Long Beach, NY.

