Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.93-6.03 EPS.

LSI traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $130.18. The company had a trading volume of 701,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $131.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Life Storage by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 226,191 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

