Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) will report $645.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.43 million and the lowest is $635.80 million. Ares Management posted sales of $411.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.72. 794,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.