NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. 614,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,079. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a PE ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

