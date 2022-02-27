FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

FCEL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 21,005,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,332,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

