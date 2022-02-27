Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-$2.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. 1,360,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Envestnet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

