Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.5-25.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.42 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.47.

DELL traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 14,709,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

