Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) will report ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.37) and the highest is ($2.27). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.98) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.63. 761,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 210,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

