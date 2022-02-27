New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NJR. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,339. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,611,000 after acquiring an additional 775,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

