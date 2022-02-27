Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.21.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 30,441,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,413,294. The company has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.