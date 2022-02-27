Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:WCN traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.01. 1,471,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

