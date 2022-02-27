Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will post $109.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the highest is $115.27 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $456.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 328,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,672. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,111.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $128.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.