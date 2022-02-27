$0.26 EPS Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.28. 112,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,801. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $357.09 million, a P/E ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

