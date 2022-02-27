Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,272. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 515.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,464,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,285,000 after buying an additional 12,950,835 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $53,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $21,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $21,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,713.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 1,225,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,804. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

