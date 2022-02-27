Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESMT. Citigroup raised their price target on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Engagesmart stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,736. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Engagesmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

