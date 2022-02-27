Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 315,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,630. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

