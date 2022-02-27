Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$42.43. 3,424,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$43.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

